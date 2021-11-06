Continuum Advisory LLC Takes $483,000 Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $113.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.81. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.