Continuum Advisory LLC Takes $499,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 127,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.34 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.98.

