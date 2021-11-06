Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $590,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $107.34 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $107.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average is $99.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

