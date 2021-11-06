Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $207.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.57. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.14 and a 12-month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

