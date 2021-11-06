Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,475,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,650,000 after buying an additional 243,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.43.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.