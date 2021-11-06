Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

GWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of GWB opened at $36.03 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $50,518,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $34,573,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $15,386,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,906,000 after buying an additional 402,629 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

