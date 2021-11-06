Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Primo Water updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 1,296,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,684. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Primo Water alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $157,921.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 344,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,298 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primo Water stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Primo Water worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRMW. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.