Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

CLDT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.91. 246,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,843. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

