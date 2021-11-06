Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.
CLDT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.91. 246,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,843. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 8.04.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
