Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of SYNA stock traded up $28.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,047. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $264.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average is $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.23.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.