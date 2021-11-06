Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SYNA stock traded up $28.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,047. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $264.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average is $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synaptics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Synaptics worth $41,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.23.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

