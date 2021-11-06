International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,790,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,189. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.19 and its 200-day moving average is $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $113.39 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

