Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Interface reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 71.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Interface by 280.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 223,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

