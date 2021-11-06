CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.630-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$2.870 EPS.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,190 shares of company stock worth $1,342,591. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

