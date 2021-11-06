B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. B&G Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,532. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B&G Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.14% of B&G Foods worth $45,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

