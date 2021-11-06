AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.11

AXA SA (EPA:CS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €23.11 ($27.19) and traded as high as €25.82 ($30.38). AXA shares last traded at €25.65 ($30.17), with a volume of 4,649,550 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on AXA in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($26.20) price objective on AXA in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on AXA in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.06 ($30.66).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.12.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

