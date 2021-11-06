Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.07

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.07 and traded as high as C$19.14. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$18.77, with a volume of 161,790 shares traded.

UNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark raised their target price on Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Laurentian raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.12. The firm has a market cap of C$801.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$511.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.2099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

