Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,049. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.