Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target at $28.63

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after buying an additional 2,222,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after buying an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after buying an additional 2,057,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,519,000 after buying an additional 1,582,608 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after buying an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.12. 1,527,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,279. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.91.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

