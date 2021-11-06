Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 119.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 189,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,787. The company has a market capitalization of $751.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of -0.75. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.17 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.