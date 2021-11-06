Brokerages Anticipate Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Will Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to report earnings per share of $2.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $1.99. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.69 to $15.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCC traded up $2.50 on Monday, reaching $69.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,250. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

