Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $29.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.85.

OMER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.55. 957,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.81. Omeros has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omeros during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Omeros by 363.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 982.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

