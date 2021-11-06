keyTango (TANGO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $34,036.00

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. keyTango has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $34,036.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, keyTango has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One keyTango coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00257438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00097514 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

keyTango Coin Profile

keyTango (CRYPTO:TANGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,467,662 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase keyTango using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

