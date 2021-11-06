Tokes (TKS) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.40 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $119.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.