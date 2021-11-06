Super Zero Protocol Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.48 million and $4.21 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.14 or 0.07248682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00086290 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,774,813 coins and its circulating supply is 333,159,537 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

