Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $660,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

