Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,533,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 123.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after buying an additional 1,257,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,930,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,277,000 after acquiring an additional 809,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 967.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 805,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 729,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 357.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

