Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,091,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $566,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 254.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 105,167 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 452.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 87,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSCC stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $84.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,338.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $2,790,918.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,709 shares of company stock valued at $23,487,180. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

