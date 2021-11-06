Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.73 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 116,162.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,879 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $270,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,657 shares of company stock worth $11,808,722. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AME opened at $140.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.69. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $143.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

