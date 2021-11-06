$51.43 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report sales of $51.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.20 million. DHT reported sales of $77.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $205.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $206.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $280.51 million to $337.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

DHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.50 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 171,838 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of DHT by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 106,636 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,978,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DHT by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after buying an additional 694,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

