Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Trading Down 6.5%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) shares were down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELKMF)

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

