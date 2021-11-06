CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Shares Down 1.4%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.43. 340,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,013,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The firm has a market cap of C$325.32 million and a P/E ratio of -11.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.83.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

