ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

NYSE ALE opened at $65.18 on Friday. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALLETE stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of ALLETE worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

