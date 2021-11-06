NWF Group (LON:NWF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $210.97

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 210.97 ($2.76) and traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.61). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.72), with a volume of 26,055 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £101.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 205.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.89.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

