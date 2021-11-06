Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.95 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.
Shares of Alector stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,191. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Alector has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $43.32.
In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $623,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,950 shares of company stock worth $5,736,781 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.
About Alector
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
