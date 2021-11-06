Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.95 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.

Shares of Alector stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,191. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Alector has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $43.32.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $623,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,950 shares of company stock worth $5,736,781 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alector stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alector were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

