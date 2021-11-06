Innovate (NYSE:VATE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Innovate (NYSE:VATE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innovate had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%.

Shares of NYSE VATE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Innovate has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.75.

Get Innovate alerts:

About Innovate

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.