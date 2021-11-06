Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $302.70.

FTNT traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.83. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $349.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

