Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $302.70.
FTNT traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.83. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $349.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
