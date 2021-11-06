Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

