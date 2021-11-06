Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $472.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $484.03.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

