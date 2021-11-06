Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,961 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $384.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

