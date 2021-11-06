Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 174,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.75.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $689.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $585.45 and a one year high of $825.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $741.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $724.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.