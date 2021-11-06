Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $2.47 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,023,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,025,000 after purchasing an additional 249,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after buying an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after buying an additional 864,694 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN opened at $161.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.35. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

