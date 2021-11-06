Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,537 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $113,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $42.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

