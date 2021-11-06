Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,546 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,050.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

