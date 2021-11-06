Invesco Ltd. Purchases 70,721 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 70,721 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.45% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $425,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 729.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100,581.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,051,000 after buying an additional 63,673 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $348.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.45 and a 52 week high of $360.64.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

