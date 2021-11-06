Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 130.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,262,000 after acquiring an additional 124,675 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 72,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $177.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average is $152.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

