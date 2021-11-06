Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.31. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84.

Poste Italiane Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PITAF)

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

