The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues Earnings Results

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. The ODP has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $569,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The ODP stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 550,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.70% of The ODP worth $69,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

