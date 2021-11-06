Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Natus Medical updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.180 EPS.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $967.61 million, a PE ratio of 708.93 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

