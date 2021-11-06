Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $214.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.23. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquidia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Liquidia worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

