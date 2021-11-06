Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXPE. Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $24.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,347,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 933,647 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $153,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,284,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

