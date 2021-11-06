Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $11.87 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

